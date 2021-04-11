    Heat Beat Writer on Victor Oladipo: 'Increasingly Unlikely' SG Gets Max Contract

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2021
    Alerted 14m ago in the B/R App

    Carlos Goldman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Things haven't gone well for Victor Oladipo since joining the Miami Heat in a deadline trade and it could lead to diminished value as a free agent this offseason.

    "It is increasingly unlikely that Victor will get anything near a maximum deal this summer, in terms or annual dollars or even years, from the Heat or elsewhere," Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel said (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation). "Thursday’s injury rekindled plenty of questions that never were far removed from the conversation."

    Oladipo recently suffered a knee injury and he didn't travel with the team for its current road trip while the injury is evaluated. In four games with Miami, the guard is averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the field.

    It's a continuation of an up-and-down season for Oladipo, who was traded twice after beginning the year with the Indiana Pacers. He landed with the Houston Rockets as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January but was shipped out about two months later.

    Across three teams in 2020-21, the 28-year-old is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

    Oladipo is a two-time All-Star and at his best influenced the game on both ends of the court as a go-to scorer and tough perimeter defender. A quad injury has since derailed his career and created question marks over the past two seasons before free agency.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Miami's trade for Oladipo gave the team his Bird rights, providing the opportunity to offer an extra year to re-sign him in the offseason. The expiring contract also gives the organization flexibility to land another top free agent instead, which Winderman said "was always Part B of the Victor Oladipo equation."

    Related

      Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before'

      Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Dewayne Dedmon says upon arrival that Heat goal is to ‘fill a defensive void’

      Dewayne Dedmon says upon arrival that Heat goal is to ‘fill a defensive void’
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Dewayne Dedmon says upon arrival that Heat goal is to ‘fill a defensive void’

      Ira Winderman
      via sun-sentinel.com

      Best Modern-Day Guard from the '96 Draft Class?

      Kobe. Iverson. Nash. Taking a second look at the stacked NBA draft class from 1996 ➡️

      Best Modern-Day Guard from the '96 Draft Class?
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Best Modern-Day Guard from the '96 Draft Class?

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Realistic Trades Fanbases Wouldn't See Coming 😳

      These four offseason moves would leave the NBA community stunned

      Realistic Trades Fanbases Wouldn't See Coming 😳
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Realistic Trades Fanbases Wouldn't See Coming 😳

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report