    Paul Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before' After ESPN Firing

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2021

    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Paul Pierce is looking to make a quick comeback after being fired by ESPN last week.

    The former NBA star told TMZ Sports to "stay tuned" and he could have an announcement about his future as early as next week.

    "Truth gonna bounce back like never before that's all you gotta know," Pierce said.

    ESPN let Pierce go after he posted a racy video to Instagram Live featuring scantily clad dancers, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The video went viral on social media.

    He appeared upbeat on Twitter after his firing was reported:

    Pierce had been working for ESPN since 2017, contributing on NBA Countdown and The Jump.

