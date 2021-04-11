Nets, Alize Johnson Agree to Multiyear Contract Worth Up to $4.1M

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets signed forward Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday that carries a maximum value of $4.1 million.

George Langberg, Johnson's agent, confirmed the deal to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted the former Indiana Pacers reserve could have received "a bit more guaranteed money elsewhere" but opted to remain in Brooklyn.

Johnson originally signed with the Nets on March 22 and completed two 10-day contracts before coming to terms on the more permanent deal.

The 24-year-old Missouri State product was a second-round pick of the Pacers in 2018. He made a limited impact across 31 appearances in two seasons with the team, while also spending time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the franchise's G League affiliate.

He returned to the G League for its abbreviated 2020-21 season as a member of Raptors 905. He impressed during the 15-game stint, averaging 16.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 57 percent from the field.

It earned Johnson an opportunity with the star-studded Nets. His signing initially provided depth while fellow forward Kevin Durant was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

His strong play in limited minutes he averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds along with a 65.7 shooting percentage in 13.3 minutes per game in six appearances secured him a long-term spot on the roster.

"It's been a blessing like I've said, and I just wanna keep proving to them that I belong and I wanna be here," Johnson told reporters as his second 10-day contract neared its conclusion.

His performance had also drawn praise from Nets head coach Steve Nash.

"Alize's been great," Nash said. "We've been really pleased with him and proud of what he's brought to the team. We'll see what happens at the end of his 10 days when it's time to make a decision."

Johnson likely won't receive a ton of minutes when the Nets roster is at full strength, but he's proven capable of providing a spark as a high-energy contributor off the bench.

Brooklyn is back in action Monday night when it travels to the Target Center to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.