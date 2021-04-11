Becky Lynch Teases WWE Return After Bianca Belair-Sasha Banks WrestleMania 37 Match

Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Becky Lynch continues to tease her WWE return.

Following Bianca Belair's victory over Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, Lynch posted a tweet that spells out "NIGHT TWO," alluding to Sunday's second half of the pay-per-view:

The Man has been out of action since announcing her pregnancy last May. She gave birth to her first child with fiance Seth Rollins in December.

Nick Khan, WWE's president and chief revenue officer, confirmed this week the company is expecting to have Lynch back soon, but this wouldn't be the first time she has had some fun on social media while hyping up a comeback. She notably followed the Night 2 allusion with "Just kidding!"

During the Royal Rumble PPV, she shared a photo of the backstage curtain to imply she might be entering the women's Rumble match. Alas, it was not to be.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It seems inevitable that Lynch will be back, which makes it so easy to troll fans who are eagerly anticipating seeing her in the squared circle again.