    Kyrie Irving Ejected for 1st Time in Career vs. Lakers; Dennis Schroder Also Tossed

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 11, 2021

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers floor general Dennis Schroder were assessed double technicals and ejected for trash-talking during their game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday:

    Irving had never been ejected before during his NBA career. He has been in the NBA since 2011.

    Irving tossed his jersey to fans as he left for the locker room, per Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.

    The ejection decisions were not well-received by some analysts, including Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll and Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily:

    The Lakers were up 66-62 with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter at the time of the ejections.

    Alex Caruso substituted in for Schroder, and Landry Shamet took Irving's place on the court.

