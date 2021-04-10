Video: WWE Fans Told to Take Shelter as Severe Weather Approaches WrestleMania 37

AP Photo/John Raoux

Unfortunately for WWE, Mother Nature isn't willing to job for anybody.

Saturday is the first night of the two-night WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. With hours until the show starts, fans were told to seek shelter because of lightning in the area.

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided a snapshot of how things look outside the stadium:

Considering how many outdoor events WWE has staged over the years, it's somewhat surprising that weather hasn't been more of an issue in the past.

The rain may not be going anywhere. According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are expected to continue until 9 p.m. ET, one hour after WrestleMania's scheduled start time.