Trae Young Reacts to Bettor Hitting $45K Parlay on LaVine, Hawks Star's Points

Zach LaVine and Trae Young teamed up to drop 50 points and 42 points, respectively, when the Atlanta Hawks took down the Chicago Bulls on Friday—helping one bettor earn a massive payday in the process.

A FanDuel gambler placed a $50 single-game parlay on LaVine and Young to each go over 40 points scored at +89,686 (bet $100 to win $89,686), picking up a nearly $45,000 payout.

Young reacted on Saturday:

LaVine nearly reached the 40-point mark in the first half alone, finishing with 39 points before the break—including 25 straight points for the Bulls in the second quarter. Young came on a bit stronger in the second half and helped the bet cash.

Getting a shoutout from the player who helps you earn a $45,000 payday is an added bonus from an already huge win.