    Video: Watch Corey Conners Make Ace on No. 6 During 3rd Round of 2021 Masters

    Adam WellsApril 10, 2021

    AP Photo/John Raoux

    Corey Conners is making a move up the leaderboard during the third round of the Masters thanks to an ace on the sixth hole. 

    After a bogey on No. 5, Conners stepped up to the tee and found the bottom of the cup 182 yards away:

    Conners became the second golfer this weekend to make a hole-in-one. Tommy Fleetwood was the first to accomplish the feat when he did it on No. 16 in the first round. 

    There have only been 33 aces in Masters history dating back to 1934. The last hole-in-one on the sixth hole prior to Saturday was when Jamie Donaldson did it in 2013. 

    Conners moved to five under par after his ace. He finished tied for 10th at Augusta last year. 

    Justin Rose currently leads the tournament with a score of eight under par.  

