    Video: Watch Tommy Fleetwood Sink Hole-in-1 on 16th Hole at 2021 Masters

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 9, 2021

    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    With one shot, Tommy Fleetwood almost single-handedly atoned for a sluggish start to the 2021 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Fleetwood approached No. 16 at four over for the round. He halved that after finding the bottom of the cup straight off the tee.

    This was the 32nd hole-in-one in Masters history. Fleetwood also continued a historical trend since the par-three 16th hole has now seen 23 aces, with Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau most recently pulling it off in 2019.

    Fleetwood hasn't finished higher than 17th in his previous four tries at the Masters. One shot doesn't make a tournament, but perhaps Thursday's stroke of good fortune will portend good things to come in the days ahead.

