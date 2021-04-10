Cade Cunningham Signs with Agents Jeff Schwartz, James Dunleavy Ahead of NBA Draft

AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck

Cade Cunningham, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, has officially hired agents.

Excel Sports Management announced Saturday that Cunningham has joined its client roster:

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jeff Schwartz and James Dunleavy will represent the Oklahoma State star.

Cunningham officially declared for the NBA draft on April 1 after an outstanding freshman season at Oklahoma State.

“It’s hard to make that decision in the moment, so I just wanted to wait until my head was level,” he said. “But I was just blessed to have that opportunity to be able to enter the draft. I felt like I had did a lot of the work early to be in that position.”

Oklahoma State was a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA men's tournament after going 20-8 during the regular season. The Cowboys were upset 80-70 in the Round of 32 by Oregon State.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Cunningham ranked as the best prospect in the 2021 draft class.

Expectations were high for Cunningham when he committed to Oklahoma State. He was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Cunningham lived up to the hype as a consensus first-team All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year. The 19-year-old averaged 20.1 points on 43.8 percent shooting (40.0 percent from three-point range), 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27 games at Oklahoma State.