    Cade Cunningham Signs with Agents Jeff Schwartz, James Dunleavy Ahead of NBA Draft

    Adam WellsApril 10, 2021

    AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck

    Cade Cunningham, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, has officially hired agents. 

    Excel Sports Management announced Saturday that Cunningham has joined its client roster:

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jeff Schwartz and James Dunleavy will represent the Oklahoma State star. 

    Cunningham officially declared for the NBA draft on April 1 after an outstanding freshman season at Oklahoma State. 

    “It’s hard to make that decision in the moment, so I just wanted to wait until my head was level,” he said. “But I was just blessed to have that opportunity to be able to enter the draft. I felt like I had did a lot of the work early to be in that position.”

    Oklahoma State was a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA men's tournament after going 20-8 during the regular season. The Cowboys were upset 80-70 in the Round of 32 by Oregon State. 

    B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Cunningham ranked as the best prospect in the 2021 draft class. 

    Expectations were high for Cunningham when he committed to Oklahoma State. He was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Cunningham lived up to the hype as a consensus first-team All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year. The 19-year-old averaged 20.1 points on 43.8 percent shooting (40.0 percent from three-point range), 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27 games at Oklahoma State. 

    Related

      Nike Officially Unveils the KD14

      Nike Officially Unveils the KD14
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nike Officially Unveils the KD14

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Values Greatness Over Rings

      Durant's goal became clear after winning his first title: 'To be great everyday, not ... a ring or gold ball' 🎥

      KD Values Greatness Over Rings
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Values Greatness Over Rings

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Nicolas Claxton Is the Nets' Secret Weapon 🤫

      Will Brooklyn allow the 21-year-old big man to reach his potential?

      Nicolas Claxton Is the Nets' Secret Weapon 🤫
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nicolas Claxton Is the Nets' Secret Weapon 🤫

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Tempting Prospects to Avoid ❌

      The NBA's worst teams should steer clear of these 2021 draft prospects ➡️

      Tempting Prospects to Avoid ❌
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tempting Prospects to Avoid ❌

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report