    Megan Rapinoe's Late Penalty Helps USWNT Salvage Draw with Sweden

    Adam WellsApril 10, 2021
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The United States women's soccer team has extended its 2021 unbeaten streak to six games after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sweden in an international friendly in Solna, Sweden. 

    Megan Rapinoe saved the U.S. from defeat when she scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute to tie the score.

    Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson was called for a penalty on Kelley O'Hara, but it appeared as if the foul occurred outside of the box. 

    The USWNT returned to the pitch for the first time since winning the SheBelieves Cup with a 6-0 victory over Argentina on Feb. 24. The U.S. also defeated Canada and Brazil in the tournament and didn't concede once. 

    Saturday was the squad's first game outside of the country this year. Sweden (No. 5 in the FIFA rankings) is also the highest-ranked team it has played so far in 2021. 

    Even though the final result wasn't what the U.S. women were hoping for, it should be considered a positive because they were outplayed for most of the match by a terrific opponent.

     

    What's Next?

    The U.S. women's national team will wrap up its two-game international friendly schedule Tuesday against France at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sweden will take on Poland in a friendly on Tuesday. 

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

