Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. Enters 2021 NBA Draft, Will Maintain Eligibility

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the 2021 NBA draft, but he will maintain his college eligibility by not hiring an agent.

Pippen announced his decision Saturday in a statement on Twitter:

Pippen has two years of college eligibility remaining. He was rated as a 3-star prospect coming out of California's Sierra Canyon High School in 2019.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman didn't include Pippen in his most recent ranking of the top 50 2021 NBA draft prospects posted on Monday. ESPN.com doesn't have the 20-year-old among the top 100 players eligible for this year's draft.

Despite those rankings, Pippen is going to test the draft waters coming off two strong seasons at Vanderbilt. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2019-20.

Last season was a leap forward for Pippen. He led the Commodores in scoring with 20.8 points per game on 42.8 percent shooting and 4.9 assists per game in 22 starts.

Pippen was named to the All-SEC first team in 2020-21. He became the first Vanderbilt player to make the All-SEC first team since Luke Kornet in 2016-17.