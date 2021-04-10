Kevin Durant: Steve Kerr's Comments on 2018 Warriors 'Just Didn't Make Sense to Me'

AP Photo/Steve Dykes

Kevin Durant doesn't understand comments made by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr about the difficulty of coaching the 2018-19 team.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Durant said he didn't "believe" Kerr after he said coaching the Warriors that year was "tough," with the Brooklyn Nets star adding, "It just didn't make sense to me" (starts at 6:30 mark):

Last month, Kerr said on The Real Ones podcast with Logan Murdock and Raja Bell (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area) that he "enjoyed" coaching the 2019-20 team that finished an NBA-worst 15-50 more than the squad that reached the NBA Finals the previous year:

"We had young guys last year who were trying every day, working hard. We had a great energy, great spirit, great camaraderie. Losing sucked.

"But what you want is a good vibe. You want to look forward to going to the gym every day and seeing everybody. That last year was tough—when we lost to [the] Toronto [Raptors] in the Finals."

Amid backlash to those comments, including a tweet from Durant calling them "hilarious," Kerr attempted to clarify what he said during a press conference by saying the grind of the 2018-19 season combined with going to five straight NBA Finals took its toll:

Durant's final season with the Warriors was filled with ups and downs. He had the infamous on-court moment with Draymond Green during a November 2018 game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

During that postseason run, Durant missed nine straight games with a strained calf. He ruptured his Achilles in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, his first game back after the injury.

The Warriors lost the series in Game 6 and Klay Thompson tore his ACL in the third quarter of that game.

Durant left Golden State to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in July 2019.

The Warriors didn't have Thompson for the entire 2019-20 season while he was rehabbing his knee. Stephen Curry missed 58 games with a broken hand. They finished 15-50 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 season.