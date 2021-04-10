Report: Harry Kane to Push for Transfer If Tottenham Miss Out on Champions League

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will reportedly seek a move during the summer transfer window if Spurs don't qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Oliver Kay and Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Athletic reported Saturday that Kane is "frustrated by a lack of trophies" with the Premier League side and will ask club officials to allow him to find a "new challenge" should they fail to finish in the top four, with Manchester City and Manchester United the leading candidates to land him.

Kane's "preference" is to remain in the Premier League, but he would consider a transfer abroad, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among the other high-profile clubs with interest if they're unable to acquire Borussia Dortmund rising star Erling Haaland, per Kay and Pitt-Brooke.

The England captain was noncommittal about his club future while with the Three Lions in late March.

"I think that's a hard question to answer right now," Kane told reporters when asked whether he'd have to leave Spurs in order to win more trophies.

"Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible," he added. "I'm fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer, and then we'll see where we go from there."

A separate report from Wayne Veysey of Football Insider suggested the 27-year-old has privately told people that "Spurs are going nowhere" and noted he's "100 percent thinking of moving on" but won't publicly request a transfer in order to maintain the fans' support.

Tottenham head into Sunday's match against Manchester United with 49 points, three points behind West Ham for the EPL's fourth and final Champions League berth. It's a crowded race, with Chelsea (51 points), Liverpool (49) and Everton (47) among the other clubs in contention.

Spurs will have an opportunity to claim at least one trophy this season when they take on Manchester City in the 2021 Carabao Cup final on April 25 at Wembley Stadium.

The club has stood firm in its stance that Kane is "unambiguously not for sale," and chairman Daniel Levy, who retains a "very good relationship" with the standout striker, will make the final decision on any potential transfer, according to The Athletic.

Kane has recorded 19 goals and 13 assists across 28 Premier League appearances this season.