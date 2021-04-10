Super Rare LeBron James, Tom Brady Cards Expected to Fetch $5M At Auction

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Rare trading cards featuring the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady are expected to fetch over $5 million combined at auction.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Goldin Auctions listed the cards James' 2003-04 Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph and Brady's 2000 Playoff Contenders Signed Championship Ticket Rookie as part of its April premium card auction.

If the Brady card sounds familiar that's because a different version of the same card recently sold for a record-breaking price.

The 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card is numbered to 100, meaning there are 100 copies available in circulation, and another one sold for $2.25 million on April 2. It set the record for the highest sale price of a football card, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

That card was graded as an overall 8.5 with a 9 grade on the autograph. The one available via Goldin Auctions is also an 8.5, but with a 10 signature.

"Here's a 'Holy Grail' of the collecting industry, in the form of the most valuable and desirable football card in today's market!" the official listing reads.

Brady captured his seventh Super Bowl title in February to complete his first season with the Bucs after two title-filled decades with the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, James is also coming off a championship with the Lakers in 2020, his fourth career title. He previously won two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Another version of the 2003-04 Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph card, which is numbered to 99, sold for $1.84 million last year, per TMZ. The one available via Goldin Auctions has a 9 overall grade.

"The importance of this point to the collecting industry and to LeBron's legions of devoted enthusiasts simply cannot be overstated," the official listing states.

Both the Brady and James cards are available for bidding through April 24.