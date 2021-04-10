Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'We're All Going to Lose Sleep' over Loss to Wizards

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr lamented the team's 110-107 home loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

"We're all going to lose sleep tonight," Kerr told reporters. "I'll lose sleep, I'm sure Damion [Lee] will lose sleep, all the guys will. Really tough loss."

Lee turned the ball over in the final seconds with the Warriors trying to take the lead.

Golden State can't afford many lackluster performances down the stretch in the crowded Western Conference playoff race, and having one at home against a 19-32 Washington squad makes the loss all the more frustrating.

The Warriors shot just 29.7 percent (11-of-37) from three-point range and missed seven of their 21 free-throw attempts. They also allowed 11 offensive rebounds while losing the rebounding battle 47-41.

"We just played a very poor first half, defensively especially," Kerr said. "And even though we controlled the second half and took the lead and had a chance to win, those 24 minutes in the first half I thought came back and bit us."

The loss dropped the Dubs to 24-28, which includes a 2-8 mark over their past 10 games.

While they are still hanging on to the 10th seed in the West, which represents the final berth in the play-in tournament before the playoffs, the New Orleans Pelicans (23-29), Sacramento Kings (22-30) and Oklahoma City Thunder (20-32) are all within striking distance.

"That's one thing about this league: It's going to kick you when you're down," forward Kent Bazemore said. "We had a chance there late to get a shot to win. It's the NBA, man. It's a hard league to win in."

The Warriors' schedule remains favorable in the short term, with three of their next four games coming against opponents with losing records (Thunder, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers).

It does get tougher down the stretch, however, including three head-to-head matchups with the Pelicans over the final eight games in May, which could go a long way to decide which team makes the postseason field.