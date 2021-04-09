Report: Otto Porter Jr. Hasn't Discussed Contract Buyout with Magic After Bulls Trade

Jonathan Bachman/NBAE via Getty Images

Otto Porter Jr. has reportedly had no discussions about a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic since coming over from the Chicago Bulls in a deadline-day trade, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The forward also didn't discuss a buyout with the Bulls.

Porter Jr. has a $28.5 million salary in 2020-21 as the final year of the initial four-year contract signed as a member of the Washington Wizards. He is set to hit free agency in the offseason.

The 27-year-old appeared in three games with Orlando, averaging 8.0 points and 4.7 rebounds, but is set to miss his fourth straight game Friday due to foot pain.

With a 17-34 record, Orlando has little incentive to push Porter Jr. back onto the floor. The squad seems ready to finish the year giving playing time to younger players like Wendell Carter and Chuma Okeke.

Meanwhile, the missed time has become a theme for Porter Jr., who has only played 28 games all season while missing much of the first half of the year due to a back injury. He was limited to just 14 games in 2019-20.

Buyouts have become a common practice for rebuilding teams looking to move on from veterans, including Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge this season. Each of these players landed with contenders and have a chance to earn a title after beginning the season with struggling teams.

Porter Jr., who hasn't appeared in the playoffs since 2018, could also benefit from a move to a better team. It however appears that he will remain with the Magic through the end of the season and hope for the best on the open market.