    Nets' Kevin Durant: Joe Harris Is 'Up There' Among Best Shooters I've Played With

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 10, 2021

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant delivered high praise for teammates Nicolas Claxton and Joe Harris when speaking on Twitter Spaces recently, saying "the sky is the limit" for Claxton and that Harris is "up there" among the best shooters he's played with.

    The 29-year-old Harris has been exceptional during the 2020-21 season, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from three-point range. Both marks are career highs. He's fourth on the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game.

    Naturally, Harris is getting great looks with defenses focusing on Kyrie Irving, James Harden or Kevin Durant, but the former Virginia star has been lighting it up for four years now.

    Harris has been one of the game's best shooters since 2017-18, knocking down 49.1 percent of his field goals and 41.9 percent of his three-pointers. He shot an NBA-best 47.4 percent from beyond the arc in 2018-19.

    Durant played with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson when he was with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to '19, and those two are arguably the best shooters to play over the past decade.

    However, Harris has been exceptional in his own right, as Durant noted, and he'll be a great weapon for the Nets to have as they search for their first NBA title (the franchise last won a championship as part of the ABA in 1976).

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Brooklyn is currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference at 36-16.

    Related

      Shorthanded Lakers Shooting for Success on Road vs. Nets

      Shorthanded Lakers Shooting for Success on Road vs. Nets
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Shorthanded Lakers Shooting for Success on Road vs. Nets

      Salt Lake City Sun
      via Salt Lake City Sun

      Nets vs. Lakers: Kevin Durant Feeling Right After Return

      Nets vs. Lakers: Kevin Durant Feeling Right After Return
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets vs. Lakers: Kevin Durant Feeling Right After Return

      Brooklyn Nets
      via Brooklyn Nets

      KD Says Joe Harris Is 'Right Up There' with Curry, Klay as a Shooter

      KD Says Joe Harris Is 'Right Up There' with Curry, Klay as a Shooter
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD Says Joe Harris Is 'Right Up There' with Curry, Klay as a Shooter

      Colin Ward-Henninger
      via CBSSports.com

      Report: Otto Porter Jr. to Stay with Magic

      Orlando's new forward 'has had no buyout discussions' with the team and is expected to finish season with Magic

      Report: Otto Porter Jr. to Stay with Magic
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Otto Porter Jr. to Stay with Magic

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report