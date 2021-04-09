Nets' Kevin Durant: Joe Harris Is 'Up There' Among Best Shooters I've Played With

Nets' Kevin Durant: Joe Harris Is 'Up There' Among Best Shooters I've Played WithApril 10, 2021
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant delivered high praise for teammates Nicolas Claxton and Joe Harris when speaking on Twitter Spaces recently, saying "the sky is the limit" for Claxton and that Harris is "up there" among the best shooters he's played with.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) spoke on Twitter Spaces with @bansky.<br><br>Nic Claxton’s ceiling: “The sky is the limit. He could be how good as he wants to be.”<br><br>“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the best shooters I’ve played with. Joe Harris is definitely right up there, getting there.”
The 29-year-old Harris has been exceptional during the 2020-21 season, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from three-point range. Both marks are career highs. He's fourth on the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game.
Naturally, Harris is getting great looks with defenses focusing on Kyrie Irving, James Harden or Kevin Durant, but the former Virginia star has been lighting it up for four years now.
Harris has been one of the game's best shooters since 2017-18, knocking down 49.1 percent of his field goals and 41.9 percent of his three-pointers. He shot an NBA-best 47.4 percent from beyond the arc in 2018-19.
Durant played with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson when he was with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to '19, and those two are arguably the best shooters to play over the past decade.
However, Harris has been exceptional in his own right, as Durant noted, and he'll be a great weapon for the Nets to have as they search for their first NBA title (the franchise last won a championship as part of the ABA in 1976).
Brooklyn is currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference at 36-16.
