Nets Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Won't Be Bought out Despite Griffin, Aldridge Contracts

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

DeAndre Jordan's status with the Brooklyn Nets is reportedly safe, despite his diminished role amid the recent acquisitions of Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets "have no intention" of buying out Jordan's contract.

“It’s never been discussed,” one source told Lewis.

Jordan was part of Brooklyn's free-agent spending spree in the summer of 2019. He signed a four-year, $39.96 million deal with the team to play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Despite paying a significant price for Jordan, the Nets used him primarily off the bench last season. He has been the starting center for most of the 2020-21 campaign, but he has only played more than 20 minutes twice in the past six games he's played.

Aldridge signed with the Nets on March 28 after being bought out by the San Antonio Spurs. Head coach Steve Nash has used him as the starting center for the past four games.

Griffin has been used sparingly since making his Nets debut on March 21, but he's been the primary backup option at center for Aldridge.

Jordan hasn't played in Brooklyn's past four games. The 32-year-old still has two years and approximately $19.7 million remaining on his contract. He's averaging 7.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 46 games this season.