Clippers' Patrick Beverley Ejected vs. Suns After Hard Foul on Chris Paul

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was ejected from Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns after an incident with Chris Paul.

Paul was breaking away when Beverley used his elbow to force him off track. He was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and tossed with 7:01 left to play.

Beverley ended the night with two assists and no points through 17 minutes as the Clippers led the Suns 93-85.

He was last ejected in the Clippers' loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals after he earned back-to-back technical fouls.