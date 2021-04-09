Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Injury Timelines Remain Unchanged

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Thursday that there was "no update on a timeline" for the return of LeBron James and Anthony Davis from their respective injuries.

James hasn't played March 20 when he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Atlanta Hawks. He was averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists when he was sidelined.

Davis, who hasn't played since Feb. 14 with a calf strain, could return as soon as Thursday against the Boston Celtics, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Vogel, however, offered a less positive update on Sunday, when he told reporters that Davis is still "a ways away" from returning.

The forward was averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists before he was taken out.

Both players are traveling with the team on their road swing through the Eastern Conference, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Even without the stars, the Lakers have managed to hold onto the fifth seed in the Western Conference at 32-20, largely due to the contributions of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris.