    Ty Lue Hopes DeMarcus Cousins Stays with Clippers Beyond 10-Day Contract

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 9, 2021

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue would like to see center DeMarcus Cousins stay in town after the expiration of his 10-day contract.

    L.A. signed Cousins to a 10-day contract on Monday. The four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player had seven points and four rebounds in eight minutes during the Clips' 133-116 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

    Cousins was available after the Houston Rockets waived him in February. The big man was once one of the most dominant centers in the NBA, but he has been sidelined with significant injuries over the past few years, including a torn left Achilles, a torn left quadriceps and a torn ACL.

    Still, the 30-year-old Cousins has been productive in his limited time on the court this year, averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in just 19.8 minutes per game.

    Having him at a reserve would be beneficial for the Clippers as they look to make a deep playoff run this spring and summer.

    It also gives L.A. some more insurance down low as center Serge Ibaka, who has been out since March 14 with lower back tightness, tries to work his way back onto the court. As of Sunday, Ibaka had not played in any five-on-five drills in practice.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    L.A. has five more games over the remainder of Cousins' 10-day contract, with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on deck Thursday.

