Lakers to Unveil 2019-20 NBA Championship Banner on May 12

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they will unveil their 2019-20 championship banner when they host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, May 12, at 10:30 p.m. ET in Staples Center.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed the news on Spectrum Sportsnet, per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

L.A. won its 17th NBA title by defeating the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals last October.

The Lakers will raise the banner in front of fans, who will be allowed into Staples Center beginning April 15 when L.A. faces the Boston Celtics.

Fans have not been allowed for Lakers or Clippers games at Staples Center thus far in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time L.A. raised a banner was in 2010 after the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers defeated the Celtics in seven games for the NBA title.

Ten years later, LeBron James and Anthony Davis guided the Lakers to title No. 17, tying the Celtics for the most in league history.

The battle for the 18th championship has been a struggle for the Lakers, who have been without Davis (right calf strain) since Feb. 14 and James (high right ankle sprain) since March 20.

Still, L.A. is in position for a playoff berth at 32-19 with 21 regular-season games left. The Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference.