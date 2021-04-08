Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson Headline April 8 NBA 2K21 Ratings Update

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Luka Doncic continues to prove he is one of the best overall players in basketball and his latest rating in NBA 2K21 reflects his skill set.

The video game released a ratings update Thursday, featuring the Dallas Mavericks star gaining one point on his rating to sit at 94 overall. With averages of 28.5 points, 8.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game, it's hard to deny his abilities in his third season.

Another young player who continues to rise in the rankings is New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, who jumped on spot up to 90 overall.

A hot stretch from Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke led to a four-point jump in his rating. The 2019 No. 16 draft pick moved into the starting lineup late last month and is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over his last eight games.

On the other end of the spectrum is Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who each dropped a point as the team struggles to keep up in the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington dropped three points to become a 77.

Notable Ratings Changes

Luka Doncic: 94 OVR (+1)

Zion Williamson: 90 OVR (+1)

Jayson Tatum: 89 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Brown: 88 OVR (-1)

Paul George: 88 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 88 OVR (+1)

Russell Westbrook: 88 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 87 OVR (-1)

Jrue Holiday: 87 OVR (+1)

De'Aaron Fox: 87 OVR (+1)

Ben Simmons: 86 OVR (-1)

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (-1)

Christian Wood: 84 OVR (-1)

Michael Porter Jr.: 84 OVR (+1)

Kevin Love: 80 OVR (-2)

Carmelo Anthony: 79 OVR (-1)

Darius Garland: 79 OVR (+2)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (+3)

Kelly Olynyk: 78 OVR (+4)

P.J. Washington: 77 OVR (-3)

Moses Brown: 77 OVR (+3)

Chuma Okeke: 76 OVR (+4)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 75 OVR (+3)

Jaden McDaniels: 75 OVR (+3)