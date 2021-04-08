    Tyler Herro Talks Bench Role with Heat: 'Definitely Thought I Would Be Starting'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 9, 2021

    Carlos Goldman/NBAE via Getty Images

    After coming off the bench as a rookie last year, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro envisioned a different role for his sophomore season in the NBA.

    While he started the first 14 games of the year, Herro has been playing in a bench role for the Heat since the start of February, something he told reporters he has grown accustomed to at this point of the year. 

    “Definitely thought I would be starting,” he said, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “But I think as the season goes on, things change and I’m OK with coming off the bench right now and just continuing to do that."

    The 21-year-old, the No. 13 pick by the Heat in 2019, is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 31.7 minutes per game, all improvements from his Eastern Conference Championship campaign, though his three-point percentage has dipped from 38.9 to 33.0 percent.

    While he's certainly producing at the level worthy of a starting spot, there's simply no room for the Kentucky product on the floor. 

    Miami already boasted Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson. Since they acquired Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline, Herro will likely only crack the lineup in case of an injury. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    For the Heat as a whole, it's a good problem to have. Goran Dragic, who is averaging 13.3 points per game, is also on the bench next to Herro. 

    “We got a lot of guys who can score, a lot of guys who can play," he said. "So once I get in, just try to keep the flow going and try to keep the rhythm of the team going.”

    Herro will bring his next-man-up mentality into Thursday's tilt with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 p.m. ET). 

    Related

      Lakers to Unveil Title Banner

      LA will present their 2019-20 championship banner in front of fans at Staples Center

      Lakers to Unveil Title Banner
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers to Unveil Title Banner

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading NBA Draft Prospects 🔠

      @Jonwass grades Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and other top prospects in five key areas 📲

      Grading NBA Draft Prospects 🔠
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading NBA Draft Prospects 🔠

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Offseason Needs 😬📝

      We make one suggestion for every team tanking this season 📲

      NBA Offseason Needs 😬📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Offseason Needs 😬📝

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Heat Make Signing of Dedmon Official, Given Hassan Whiteside’s Number

      Heat Make Signing of Dedmon Official, Given Hassan Whiteside’s Number
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Heat Make Signing of Dedmon Official, Given Hassan Whiteside’s Number

      Ira Winderman
      via sun-sentinel.com