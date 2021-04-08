Video: Michael Conforto HBP Gives Mets Controversial Walk-off Win vs. Marlins

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Mets scored two runs in the ninth inning for a walk-off 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday at Citi Field.

How they walked off will surely be the source of controversy.

Facing a 1-2 count with the bases loaded, Mets outfielder Michael Conforto took a pitch that crossed the upper inside part of the plate, seemingly for a third strike. The umpire started to ring Conforto up before switching things up midway through his call, correctly noting he'd been hit by a pitch, giving the Mets a walk-off.

If that seems strange to you, it's because it very much is. Batters are required by rule to attempt to get out of the way of a pitch.

While that rule is only loosely enforced, a situation in which a pitch is clearly over the plate and Conforto leaned toward the ball seems to be an instance when the call should have been made. MLB rules do not allow umpires to review a player's intent when he is hit by a pitch.

"From my point of view, it was a slider. It felt like it was coming back to me, and I just turned. There may have been a little lift of my elbow out of habit, out of reaction, and it barely skimmed the edge of my elbow guard ... A win's a win. It's over, but I'd like to use the bat next time for sure," Conforto said after the game.

Odds are the Marlins and their fanbase are unlikely to see it the same way.