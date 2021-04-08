    Warriors to Start Allowing Fans at Chase Center on April 23 vs. Nuggets

    Adam WellsApril 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Tony Avelar

    The Golden State Warriors have received permission to allow fans at Chase Center for home games starting on April 23 against the Denver Nuggets. 

    Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the city of San Francisco will allow the Warriors to host 35 percent capacity at home games. 

      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

