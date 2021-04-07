Nets' Kevin Durant Says He 'Expected' Strong Performance in Return from Injury

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Kevin Durant's first outing since a hamstring injury on February 13 couldn't have gone much better for the small forward or his Brooklyn Nets team.

Durant posted 17 points with seven rebounds and five assists on 5-of-5 shooting from the field. He went a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line as well to finish plus-22 in 19 minutes of play.

It was everything Durant knew he was capable of doing in his return.

"I expected to come out here and play the way I played," Durant said postgame. "I wasn't trying to ease into the game. I just wanted to go out there and dive right into the action."

