Mike Tyson Attacks Shawn Spears, Buries Hatchet with Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

The Inner Circle might have added an enforcer Wednesday night.

Mike Tyson made his way to the ring during All Elite Wrestling Dynamite to provide some support for faction leader Chris Jericho as he was getting overwhelmed by Pinnacle. Iron Mike targeted Shawn Spears and laid in a number of punches before the rest of the Inner Circle arrived on the scene.

Tyson then shook hands with Jericho.

The former boxing champion was in a far more conciliatory mood toward Jericho compared to the last time the two crossed paths. Last May, they got into a shoving match, which required the intervention of multiple officials from backstage.

Earlier Wednesday night, Jericho laid down the gauntlet to MJF and Pinnacle, challenging them to a Blood and Guts match May 5. While it's doubtful Tyson will be one of the five members representing the Inner Circle, he could still potentially find a way to make his presence felt on the outside.

Or perhaps Tyson's appearance was another one-off to bring some finality to his rivalry with the Demo God.

Pinnacle might have to watch their backs just in case.