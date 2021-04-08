    Sting Challenges Lance Archer to Be 'Main Event Material' on AEW Dynamite

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 8, 2021

    Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

    Sting sought to channel something inside of Lance Archer during Wednesday's edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite.

    The Icon showed a level of respect toward Archer, telling him he's "main event material" and has the potential to challenge for the AEW Championship again.

    Upon making his debut in AEW, Sting slowly built up a friendship with Darby Allin. Together, they defeated Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at Revolution in March.

    The storyline was not only a good way to introduce Sting to the promotion but also provided a big spotlight to Allin. The same thing could happen for Archer should this be the prelude to a long-term program.

    Archer already has one legend, Jake Roberts, by his side, but Sting is simply in a different class. Perhaps the former WCW star will help lead The Murderhawk Monster to greater heights.

    Conversely, being the first guy to beat Sting in AEW would be a great stepping stone before challenging Kenny Omega for the world title.

