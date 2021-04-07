    Report: Sean Miller Drew Interest from at Least 1 NBA Team During Offseason

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Former Arizona head coach Sean Miller reportedly drew interest from NBA teams last offseason, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

    Wojnarowski noted Miller is now expected to become an assistant coach in the NBA as his next move.

    Arizona announced the firing of Miller Wednesday after 12 years with the program. He had a 302-109 record during his time with the school, reaching the Elite Eight three times in this stretch.

    Despite his success, the Wildcats have struggled in recent years and failed to make either of the last two NCAA tournaments.

    The program has also been mired in scandal, self-imposing a postseason ban in December. The NCAA announced five Level 1 charges against the school in March, including one against Miller for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

    This would make Miller a controversial hire at the college level if he were looking for a fresh start.

    A move to the NBA would allow the 52-year-old to avoid these issues and focus simply on coaching.

