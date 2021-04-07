Megan Rapinoe on Draymond Green Pay Gap Comments: 'You Kind of Showed Your Whole Ass'

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe responded to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green after he said female athletes aren't doing enough to close the pay gap between them and their male counterparts.

"You obviously kind of showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time," Rapinoe told reporters Wednesday. "... You don't think we've asked for more funding? What are we screaming about nonstop? That was really disappointing, and from someone who has such a big platform, that's just not acceptable at all."

In a series of tweets on March 27, Green said female athletes need to address decision-makers and corporate partners directly to affect the kind of change they're pursuing:

Green addressed the comments during a media call and reiterated his argument, claiming that women athletes aren't taking enough action:

Notable voices chimed in to counter attempts to grow the women's sports ecosystem have been ongoing and that making process in that area is a two-way street:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Team USA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Angel McCoughtry also addressed the conversation to dispute the narrative Green presented:

Discussions about the differences in resources allocated to men's and women's sports aren't anything new, but they emerged again recently during the NCAA basketball tournament.

Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner shared a photo comparing the fitness equipment afforded to the men's and women's players. Whereas the men were provided an array of machines and stations, the women had a weight set and yoga mats. A video by Oregon star Sedona Prince providing more background on the disparities has been viewed 17.6 million times.

Alex Azzi of NBC Sports detailed other areas in which the NCAA failed to provide equal treatment.

It merely underscored a point supporters of women's sports have made for years. The University of Minnesota's Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport determined in December 2013 that women accounted for 40 percent of the athlete population and received just four percent of the media coverage.

The pay gap has become an important cause for Rapinoe after she and other members of the USWNT sued U.S. Soccer in March 2019 over unequal pay and treatment compared to the men's national team. The Wall Street Journal's Rachel Bachman noted the USWNT had generated more revenue than the men following their 2015 Women's World Cup win.