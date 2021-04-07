DeMar DeRozan Rumors: Spurs Star Expected to Take 'Wide Open' FA Approach

AP Photo/Eric Gay

As the free-agent market this summer has thinned out with a number of stars signing long-term extensions with their current teams, DeMar DeRozan could be one of the most attractive players available in free agency.

Per Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic, DeRozan is expected to take a "wide open" approach to free agency.

DeRozan is in the final season of a five-year contract extension he originally signed with the Toronto Raptors in July 2016. He's earning $27.74 million in 2020-21 after exercising his player option in November.

A four-time All-Star with the Raptors, DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in July 2018 as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal.

Since joining the Spurs, DeRozan has changed up his game to be more of a facilitator than he was in Toronto. The 31-year-old is averaging 6.2 assists per game in 186 stars with San Antonio. He averaged 3.1 assists in 675 appearances for the Raptors.

DeRozan has also dramatically improved his scoring efficiency with the Spurs. He's making 50.1 percent of his field-goal attempts since the start of the 2018-19 campaign and is on pace to average at least 21 points per game for the sixth straight year. The USC alum has never been a big three-point shooter and his 1.5 attempts behind the arc this season is on pace to be his most since 2017-18.

Despite those limitations to his offensive game, DeRozan has diversified his offensive game enough to be an impactful player for years to come.