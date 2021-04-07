    Bears Trade Rumors: Anthony Miller Deal Discussed 'with a Number of Teams'

    Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, Anthony Miller could be traded by the Chicago Bears. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears have been talking with "a number of teams" about a potential trade involving the 26-year-old wide receiver. 

    Miller was the 51st overall pick by the Bears out of Memphis in the 2018 NFL draft. He has been used more as a role player than a featured wideout in head coach Matt Nagy's offense over the past three seasons. 

    As a rookie in 2018, Miller did lead the Bears with seven touchdown catches. He's only had four touchdown catches combined over the past two seasons and had a career-low 9.9 yards per reception in 2020. 

    Chicago did retain Allen Robinson by placing the one-year franchise tender to prevent him from leaving as a free agent. The front office also signed Andy Dalton to take over as the starting quarterback in 2021. 

    It's unclear how much better the offense will be under Dalton than it has been with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. The Bears did make the playoffs last season with an 8-8 record, despite their quarterback struggles. 

    Miller is set to earn a $1.21 million base salary this season. He's caught 134 passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns in 47 games over the past three years. 

