Terry Stotts Calls Blazers' Blowout Loss to Clippers 'Embarrassing'

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was not pleased with his team's performance in a 133-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

According to Danny Marang of NBC Sports Northwest, Stotts "conveyed to the team" that he felt the loss was "embarrassing."

Marang added that Stotts took issue with "more than just one thing" with regard to the Blazers' showing.

The Clippers dominated the Blazers in essentially all areas, especially on the offensive end, as Portland had no answers for the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

George led all scorers in the game with 36 points on 11-of-18 shooting, while Kawhi went for 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting. All told, L.A. shot 51.7 percent from the field, 39.0 percent from long range and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.

That was in stark contract to the Blazers, who shot just 40.2 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc in defeat.

Portland did get a big game out of Norman Powell, who led the team with 32 points, but superstar guard Damian Lillard was completely out of sync throughout.

Lillard went only 2-of-14 from the field and 1-of-6 from three-point range, finishing with an uncharacteristic 11 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Another major issue for Portland on Tuesday was its bench production. Stotts used six players off the bench, but they only combined for 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' seven bench players combined for 44 points, and guard Reggie Jackson had 23 points on his own, which was more than the Blazers' bench as a whole.

Portland dropped to 30-20 on the season in the loss, giving it two defeats in its past three games on the heels of a four-game winning streak.

The big issue is that both losses were by double digits and came against top-tier NBA teams in the Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, which isn't an ideal sign with the playoffs quickly approaching.

Portland sits sixth in the Western Conference, leading the seventh-place Dallas Mavericks by 1.5 games. If the playoffs started today, the Blazers would have to face the No. 3-seeded Clippers in the first round.

The Blazers are a supremely talented team capable of playing with anyone when they're right, but Stotts clearly isn't happy with what he saw and realizes some team-wide soul searching may be needed in order to have a true shot at success come playoff time.