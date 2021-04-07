Myles Turner's Ankle Injury a 'Pretty Good' Sprain, Pacers' Nate Bjorkgren Says

Photos by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren told reporters that Myles Turner suffered a "pretty good" ankle sprain during the team's loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Bjorkgren said an X-ray on the injury came back negative.

Turner logged 20 minutes, scoring 10 points and tacking on four rebounds and three blocks before exiting with the injury.

The 25-year-old dealt with an ankle sprain at the end of March, an injury he picked up against the Miami Heat on March 21.

The injury came as Turner successfully blocked a shot from Patrick Williams, but he rolled his foot and ankle upon landing, according to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star.

Goga Bitadze moved into the open spot in the lineup, which was a mighty task as he went up against Nikola Vucevic. It worked out exactly as well as pitting a meager second-year backup against a back-to-back All-Star could have, as Vucevic went on to end the night with 32 points and 17 rebounds.

Depending on how much time—if any—Turner misses, the Pacers could be in a pretty precarious situation. Domantas Sabonis can also play center, but he has been struggling with a sprained ankle of his own.