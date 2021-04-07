    Lakers' Montrezl Harrell, Raptors' Og Anunoby Ejected After Altercation on Video

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Montrezl Harrell and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby were ejected following an altercation during their game in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday.

    With just over two minutes left in the first quarter and L.A. up 34-20, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam registered a steal that led to a fast-break opportunity for Anunoby, who soared in for a layup.

    Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder fouled him to stop the attempt, and he and Anunoby got tangled up in the process.

    Anunoby then picked Schroder up and placed him on the ground. Harrell took exception to the action and rushed in to protect Schroder, shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

    DeAndre' Bembry substituted in and shot Anunoby's free throws in his place. Schroder, who was called for a personal foul, did not get ejected.

    The altercation occurred amid an ugly first half for the Raptors, who trailed by as many as 34 points en route to a 68-42 halftime deficit.

