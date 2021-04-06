Manchester City Tops Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in 1st Leg of UCL Quarterfinals

AP Photo/Dave Thompson

It was stressful, but Manchester City got the first step of the job done and is well on its way to the Champions League semifinals.

Kevin De Bruyne scored in the 18th minute and Phil Foden added the winner in the 90th for City to earn a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. The two sides will meet again April 14 at Signal Iduna Park.

De Bruyne's goal carried the match deep into the second half before Marco Reus tied the score in the 84th. It seemed Dortmund would be able to escape with a draw, but Foden found the back of the net on City's last deep attack to salvage the win for the favorites.

While City controlled the match and held possession for 62 percent of the match, Dortmund will walk away with some hope after scoring an away goal against the Premier League club.

Many supporters of the German side may even say Dortmund should have walked away with a draw. An official made a controversial foul call on Jude Bellingham in the first half that wiped away a sure goal. On replay, it was clear Bellingham made contact with the ball to get it past City keeper Ederson and then was free to strike the ball through the net.

However, the official called Bellingham for a foul, saying he contacted Ederson when in fact the opposite was true. It was Ederson who made contact with Bellingham when he was attempting to play the ball.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It was a frustrating result for a Dortmund side that likely could have gotten some momentum with a win over a red-hot City. Dortmund entered Tuesday with just one win in its last five matches, and it currently sits a disappointing fifth in Bundesliga as a result.

City is running away with the Premiership, sitting with a 14-point lead in the table and now winners of six straight matches.

Dortmund's frustration carries a little less merit after it gave up the final goal in the waning seconds, but there is nevertheless still hope heading into the second leg.