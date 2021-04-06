Luka Garza to Sell NFT of Iowa Playing Career to Benefit Children's Hospital

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Luka Garza was a Naismith Award winner, a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and a two-time consensus All-American during his time at Iowa, but he is making history away from the court now that his collegiate career is done.

Garza will become the first college athlete to sell a non-fungible token (NFT) now that he is eligible to profit off his image and likeness following the Hawkeyes' loss to Oregon in the NCAA men's tournament, per Daniel Roberts of Decrypt.

"This is my first time doing anything to make money off my own name, so it's really kind of new waters for me," Garza told Decrypt. "I'm studying Economics in college, and my dad was big in tech throughout his life, so I saw the opportunity to expand my brand."

The NFT, which goes on sale at OpenSea at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, is a one-of-one virtual trading card featuring images of Garza playing for the Hawkeyes and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa.

Whoever wins the auction will also receive autographed game-worn shoes from the Iowa big man, a private meditation session with him, a chance to show off his or her skills in a game of H.O.R.S.E. against Garza, a lifetime VIP pass to any basketball camp hosted by the Hawkeye and the opportunity to attend dinner and a movie with the 22-year-old.

There will also be the chance to say one was part of history by winning the first NFT sold by a college athlete.