Lakers' Updated Roster, Lineup After Ben McLemore Contract Agreement

The Los Angeles Lakers have added three-point shooting and depth by agreeing with Ben McLemore on a deal that extends through the end of the season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Tuesday.

With that in mind, here's a look at the Lakers roster:

Lakers Depth Chart

PG: Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso, LeBron James (injured)

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ben McLemore, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wesley Matthews

SF: Kyle Kuzma, Alfonzo McKinnie

PF: Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, Devontae Cacok, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis (injured)

C: Andre Drummond, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol

The Houston Rockets waived McLemore, the seventh pick in 2013, over the weekend. He appeared in 32 games for the team this season, averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 16.8 minutes.

He played a bigger role with Houston in 2019-20, making 71 appearances and averaging 10.1 points on a career-best 44.4 percent shooting from the field.

According to Charania, the Lakers weren't the only team interested in McLemore, as one of the top Eastern Conference teams—the Milwaukee Bucks—was a potential landing spot.

McLemore, 28, is shooting 33.1 percent from deep (career 36.3 percent) but shot at least 40.0 from three-point range the last two seasons.

His arrival comes as the Lakers work through injuries to stars Davis and James, giving the team another body to eat minutes as it tries to stay afloat in the Western Conference race. The Lakers sit fifth at 31-19.

James is out with a high ankle sprain, and Davis is sidelined with a strained calf. Neither player has a timetable to return, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Drummond has also missed the last two games because of a bruised toe.