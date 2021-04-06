Michael Jordan Ranks No. 1,931 on Forbes' 2021 Billionaires List at $1.6B

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Jordan is listed at No. 1,931 on Forbes' list of the world's richest people in 2021, coming in with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

The majority of his net worth comes from his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets and his stake in the Jordan Brand, his world-renowned apparel brand he started with Nike.

The Hornets currently have a valuation of $1.5 billion after Jordan sold a minority stake in 2019.

Forbes had Jordan's net worth listed at $2.1 billion last year. It is unclear what led to the $500 million drop.

While Jordan's wealth has expanded beyond anyone's wildest dreams from when he began his career, he ranks in the lower half of majority NBA governors. Los Angeles Clippers governor Steve Ballmer is the richest in the sport, with a valuation of $68.7 billion that ranks him 14th in the world.

Joseph Tsai of the Brooklyn Nets ranks second with a net worth of $11.6 billion to place No. 189.