NBA Rumors: Baylor's Davion Mitchell 'Cemented' as Top-10 Draft Pick After Win

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

After helping Baylor win a national championship, the next stop for guard Davion Mitchell is likely the NBA draft lottery after impressing scouts with his performance:

The guard finished with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in the 86-70 win over Gonzaga in Monday's national title game. It came after an outstanding showing in the Final Four with 11 assists and zero turnovers against Houston.

It was a continuation of a breakout season for Mitchell, who finished the year with averages of 14 points and 5.5 assists per game while being named the National Defensive Player of the Year.

Adding in his 44.7 percent three-point shooting, there is a lot to like about Mitchell going forward.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed him at No. 11 overall in the class with the floor of a three-and-D guard.

There is some cause for hesitation as Mitchell is already 22 years old while the rest of the lottery will likely be filled with players just one year removed from high school. The former Auburn transfer had also provided limited offensive production in his two previous years in college.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He shot just 32.4 percent from three-point range last season after hitting 28.8 percent beyond the arc as a freshman.

At 6'2", Mitchell is also undersized for the next level and could struggle against bigger guards.

Scouts have still clearly seen enough to know the talented player can be a valuable addition for NBA teams thanks to his quickness and instincts on both ends of the court. Mitchell has the tools to contribute immediately, while his upside remains high if he continues his offensive improvement.