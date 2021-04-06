Jared Butler: 'Ought to Make a Movie' Out of Baylor's 2021 NCAA Men's Title Run

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament wants to see a movie about his team's championship run.

"Everybody sacrificed for it," Baylor's Jared Butler told reporters following Monday's 86-70 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs. "Everybody came back. We got the band back together, and we won it. Ought to make a movie out of it."

Butler was named MOP of the Big Dance after his championship game performance.

He was brilliant, finishing with a team-high 22 points via red-hot shooting (4-of-9 from three-point range), but he also played the role of facilitator with a game-high seven assists. His ability to break down the Gonzaga defense off the bounce and as a decision-maker in pick-and-rolls proved key, and he also helped the Bears shoot the Bulldogs out of their zone.

The performance helped Baylor clinch the first men's basketball championship in school history while playing through the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maybe there will be a movie.