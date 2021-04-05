T-Wolves' Malik Beasley to Miss 4-6 Weeks After MRI on Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that guard Malik Beasley would be out for the next four-to-six weeks to recover from a grade 3 left hamstring injury.

Beasley missed the team's last game with soreness, and the extent of his injury was revealed following an MRI on Monday.

He will be re-assessed in three weeks, the team said.

The 24-year-old has averaged 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists through 37 appearances for the Timberwolves in 2020-21.

His season was interrupted in February when he was handed a 12-game suspension after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence stemming from an incident in September, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. He will serve 120 days in jail—in a county workhouse or home confinement—following the conclusion of the season.

Beasley returned from the suspension on March 27 and appeared in four games.

His extended absence is a blow to a Timberwolves roster that had gotten a piece of good news Monday as guard D'Angelo Russell was set to return after missing 26 games following knee surgery.

The Timberwolves are the worst team in the NBA at 12-38 as they have navigated Russell's injury, Beasley's suspension and a 13-game absence for star Karl-Anthony Towns following his positive test for COVID-19.