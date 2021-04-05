    Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes He Does 'Bitcoin' for a Living in TikTok Video

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 5, 2021

    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo has a long basketball career ahead of him, but he could have his post-NBA plans sorted.

    The Milwaukee Bucks star was approached by TikTok user @itsdanielmac, who was intrigued by the Rolls Royce he was riding in and didn't seem to recognize the two-time MVP. He asked him what he does for a living, and Antetokounmpo didn't exactly answer honestly:

    Giannis' brother Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks, told at least part of the truth, though.

    "No man, we just work hard," he said. 

    Related

      Buddy Hield fined for language toward refs after Kings’ loss to Bucks (video)

      Buddy Hield fined for language toward refs after Kings’ loss to Bucks (video)
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Buddy Hield fined for language toward refs after Kings’ loss to Bucks (video)

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      D-Lo to Return vs. Kings

      Wolves guard set to return to the lineup tonight after missing 26 games due to a knee procedure (The Athletic)

      D-Lo to Return vs. Kings
      NBA logo
      NBA

      D-Lo to Return vs. Kings

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Luka Doncic, Jrue Holiday Named NBA's Players Of The Week

      Luka Doncic, Jrue Holiday Named NBA's Players Of The Week
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Luka Doncic, Jrue Holiday Named NBA's Players Of The Week

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      First Look at Zion's Signature Shoe 👀

      What do you think of the Pelicans star's shoe?

      First Look at Zion's Signature Shoe 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      First Look at Zion's Signature Shoe 👀

      Sneaker News
      via Sneaker News