Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes He Does 'Bitcoin' for a Living in TikTok Video

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a long basketball career ahead of him, but he could have his post-NBA plans sorted.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was approached by TikTok user @itsdanielmac, who was intrigued by the Rolls Royce he was riding in and didn't seem to recognize the two-time MVP. He asked him what he does for a living, and Antetokounmpo didn't exactly answer honestly:

Giannis' brother Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks, told at least part of the truth, though.

"No man, we just work hard," he said.