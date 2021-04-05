Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes He Does 'Bitcoin' for a Living in TikTok Video

Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes He Does 'Bitcoin' for a Living in TikTok VideoApril 5, 2021
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a long basketball career ahead of him, but he could have his post-NBA plans sorted.
The Milwaukee Bucks star was approached by TikTok user @itsdanielmac, who was intrigued by the Rolls Royce he was riding in and didn't seem to recognize the two-time MVP. He asked him what he does for a living, and Antetokounmpo didn't exactly answer honestly:
Giannis' brother Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks, told at least part of the truth, though.
"No man, we just work hard," he said.
