    President Joe Biden Lauds Stanford for Winning 2021 NCAA Women's Championship

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2021

    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    The Stanford women's basketball team earned itself quite a fan Sunday.

    President Joe Biden tweeted his congratulations to the Cardinal and praised the Arizona Wildcats on a "hard-fought season."

    Biden also praised the "grit and tenacity" of Stanford in what was a "uniquely challenging season" for all teams as they competed amid the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented.

    Stanford clinched the title with a dramatic two-game run at the Final Four in Texas. It defeated South Carolina 66-65 in the national semifinal after the Gamecocks were unable to capitalize on a chaotic scene in the final seconds when they created a turnover and had shots from Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston that could have won it rim out.

    There was a similar situation in Sunday's final when Arizona had the ball down one on the final possession.

    Aari McDonald's contested jumper just rimmed out, clinching the 54-53 win and a presidential tweet for Stanford.

