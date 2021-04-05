President Joe Biden Lauds Stanford for Winning 2021 NCAA Women's Championship

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Stanford women's basketball team earned itself quite a fan Sunday.

President Joe Biden tweeted his congratulations to the Cardinal and praised the Arizona Wildcats on a "hard-fought season."

Biden also praised the "grit and tenacity" of Stanford in what was a "uniquely challenging season" for all teams as they competed amid the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented.

Stanford clinched the title with a dramatic two-game run at the Final Four in Texas. It defeated South Carolina 66-65 in the national semifinal after the Gamecocks were unable to capitalize on a chaotic scene in the final seconds when they created a turnover and had shots from Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston that could have won it rim out.

There was a similar situation in Sunday's final when Arizona had the ball down one on the final possession.

Aari McDonald's contested jumper just rimmed out, clinching the 54-53 win and a presidential tweet for Stanford.