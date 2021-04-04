    Lonzo Ball to Return from Injury for Pelicans vs. Rockets; Missed Last 7 Games

    Adam WellsApril 4, 2021
    Currently riding a two-game losing streak, the New Orleans Pelicans are going to get a boost Sunday with the return of Lonzo Ball. 

    Head coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters that Ball will play against the Houston Rockets after missing the past seven games with a hip injury.

    Ball last played on March 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was diagnosed with a strained hip flexor prior to New Orleans' game with the Denver Nuggets. 

    The Pelicans didn't specify a return date but continued to list Ball as day-to-day. They have gone 4-3 during this seven-game stretch without the 23-year-old. 

    Nickeil Alexander-Walker moved into the starting lineup with Ball unavailable. He's averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the past seven games. 

    Ball has started all 38 games he's played in 2020-21. The UCLA alum is averaging a career-high 14.2 points and is shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range. 

    The Pelicans (21-27) enter Sunday's game percentage points behind the Sacramento Kings for 11th in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Golden State Warriors by 1.5 games for the final spot in the play-in tournament. 

