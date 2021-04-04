Anthony Davis, Klay, More Goon Squad Members from 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' ID'd

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James and the Tune Squad's opponents in Space Jam: A New Legacy have been revealed.

The Goon Squad will consist of animated characters modeled off several NBA and WNBA superstars, including Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard and Diana Taurasi:

The first full-length trailer released on Saturday provided additional plot details. James gets trapped in the virtual world where he must build a basketball team featuring Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

It was also revealed that Zendaya has joined the voice cast as Lola Bunny:

The Tune Squad will take on the Goon Squad, with James needing to win in order to get back his son who is being held captive in the virtual world by Al-G Rhythm.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.