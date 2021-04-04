Jon Rahm, Wife Kelley Announce Birth of Son Kepa Ahead of 2021 Masters

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jon Rahm appears as if he will be available to play in the 2021 Masters after his wife, Kelley, gave birth to the couple's first child Saturday.

"Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15am," Rahm wrote on Instagram. "Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!"

Speaking to reporters in February, Rahm said definitively that he would leave Augusta, Georgia, to be with his wife if she went into labor during the Masters.

"Before anybody asks, yes, if I'm at Augusta and I'm playing well and she starts getting— you know, starts, I'm flying back," Rahm said Wednesday at TPC Scottsdale. "I would never miss the birth of my firstborn in a million years, or any born for that matter."

Rahm hasn't played in a tournament since finishing ninth at The Players Championship last month. He did post four consecutive top-seven finishes earlier this season, including a seventh-place showing at the 2020 Masters in November.

Since joining the PGA Tour in 2016, Rahm has won five events. The 26-year-old is still chasing his first career victory in a major tournament, but he's posted three straight top-10 finishes at the Masters since 2018.

This year's Masters tournament begins Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club.