Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Defeat Lakers Amid LeBron James, Davis and More Injuries

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

In the latest battle for Los Angeles, the Clippers topped the Lakers 104-86 on Sunday at Staples Center to end their two-game losing streak.

The Clippers have now won both of their meetings against the reigning NBA champions this season. They entered this game third in the Western Conference standings and three games behind the Phoenix Suns in the Pacific Division standings.

The Lakers played Sunday short-handed, with Andre Drummond out due to a toe injury. LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain out of action with injuries. The Lakers were playing better recently with three wins in their previous four games after losing four straight.

The Clippers took control right out of the gate by making their first seven field-goal attempts.

Marcus Morris Sr. continues to be a driving force for head coach Tyronn Lue. He finished with a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Paul George added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Lakers couldn't get anything going on offense. They were held to a season-low 86 points on 40 percent shooting from the field.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Notable Game Stats

Marcus Morris Sr. (LAC): 22 points (9-13 FG), 7 rebounds

Paul George (LAC): 16 points (6-14 FG), 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Kawhi Leonard (LAC): 19 points (8-15 FG), 10 rebounds, 8 assists

Marc Gasol (LAL): 11 points (4-7 FG), 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Kyle Kuzma (LAL): 6 points (2-10 FG), 7 rebounds

Montrezl Harrell (LAL): 19 points (7-12 FG), 6 rebounds

Morris, Depth Shine in Clippers' Win

On a team that features Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it seems that Marcus Morris Sr. is crucial to tracing the Clippers' success.

For instance, including Sunday's game, Los Angeles has won its last eight games in which Morris has scored at least 13 points. It is 3-8 in the past 11 games when he's been held to 12 points or fewer.

One key reason for Morris' success has been his three-point shooting. He entered Sunday making a career-high 46.2 percent of his attempts behind the arc and improved that average by going 4-of-5 against the Lakers.

Leonard and George didn't play their best game of the season. They combined for 35 points on an efficient 14-of-29 shooting and were plus-36 together.

Sunday's game was also a showcase for the amount of depth the Clippers can throw at their opponents. All five starters were at least plus-15.

Lue used five players off the bench for at least six minutes. Rajon Rondo made his debut for the team but was largely a non-factor with three assists and two steals in 13 minutes.

Coming off consecutive losses to the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets, the Clippers needed to get back on track against a vulnerable opponent. They took care of business with little trouble, as they look to close the gap on the Suns in the Pacific Division standings.

Kuzma's Rough Game Raises More Lakers' Questions

If there's been one encouraging sign for the Lakers over the past three games, it was the performance of Kuzma. The 25-year-old averaged 22.3 points during that stretch and was playing quality defense.

Kuzma's best game of the season came in Friday's 115-94 win over the Sacramento Kings. He dropped 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.

With Davis and James unavailable, Kuzma's scoring output has significantly increased since the start of March:

Whether it was because of fatigue from a quick turnaround, playing against a better opponent or a combination of both, Kuzma looked completely off his game from the jump Sunday.

He had just three points through the first two quarters, air-balled a free throw late in the first quarter and was minus-19 in the first half alone.

Kuzma was far from the only problem the Lakers had Sunday. They shot 37.5 percent in the first half and made just seven of their 23 three-point attempts overall.

They didn't have more than 20 points in a quarter until the fourth.

It's hard to properly evaluate the Lakers at this point in the season, but this was certainly a disconcerting performance given their current lack of depth.

They are in danger of falling down to the sixth seed as soon as this week, depending on how the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers play.

Los Angeles currently has a two-game advantage over the Dallas Mavericks in the loss column for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

As long as James and Davis are back at full strength before the postseason, the Lakers have earned the right to be considered the favorite. But their path becomes more difficult if they have to go through the play-in tournament.

What's Next?

The Lakers' road trip will continue Tuesday when they take on the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Clippers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.